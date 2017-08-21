Dividend policy applied in Litgrid

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-21 07:22 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
This is to notify that on 18 August 2017 the management board of AB Litgrid decided to apply the dividend policy of EPSO-G company group in full extent, which was approved by the management board of UAB EPSO-G in 14 July 2017.
