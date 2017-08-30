DLA Seeks Information About Available Contractors in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the wake of Hurricane Harvey (not Tropical Storm Harvey), several government agencies have deployed teams to Texas and Louisiana, and, to bolster these teams, have released solicitations for contractors who can provide specific types of services.

Today, August 30, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency released a sources sought notice for contractors who can potentially provide emergency roof repairs and damage assessments related to destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey, at DLA Distribution in Corpus Christi.

The DLA, in its sources sought notice, invited interested and capable contractors to respond with a brief capability statement, contact information (i.e., name, phone number, and e-mail address of someone authorized to negotiate on behalf of the company), and an affirmative response that the company is willing and available to call upon for emergency service.

Interested and capable contractors must e-mail the above information to Contracting Officer Karen D. Ghani at [email protected] and Contract Specialist Donna A. Kautz at [email protected] by no later than Friday, September 1, 2017. The DLA, in its sources sought notice, said it will accept rolling responses past this date.

Businesses interested in bidding on and receiving contracts from the government must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

