Downing ONE VCT plc : Transaction in Own Shares/Correction

Downing ONE VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
28 September 2017
Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 27 September 2017, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
| No.
purchased
| Price paid
per share
| % of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
|368,392
|84.5
|0.25%
