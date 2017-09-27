Dr. Josipa Petrunic honoured as one of Canada’s 2018 Clean50 for demonstrated leadership in clean transportation partnerships

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium is proud to announce that its Executive Director & CEO, Dr. Josipa Petrunic, is a recipient of a 2018 Clean50 award for fostering industry collaborations in low-carbon and zero-emissions technologies in Canada’s transportation industries.

“Josipa Petrunic was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honourees selected from an initial pool of approximately 600 well qualified nominees,” says Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group. “Canada’s Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past 2 years.”

This award is recognition of CUTRIC’s leadership in electric transit innovation in advancing nationally integrated demonstration trials that bring global innovation to Canada. In a world first, CUTRIC created the Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Demonstration & Integration Trial — a $40 million effort designed to bring a wide variety of manufacturers, utilities, research organizations, municipalities and transit agencies together to standardize systems and infrastructure across the industry and the country. The first transit systems to participate in this trial are TransLink (Vancouver), Brampton Transit and York Region Transit. Connecting 18 national and international consortium partners positions Canada as a global leader within the electric transit industry, and contributes to the standardization of electric bus technologies for zero-emissions electric transit mobility: a Canadian-made solution for low-carbon mobility.

“CUTRIC’s mandate is to foster innovation and job growth the low-carbon and zero-emissions transportation industries,” says Petrunic. “Our projects are crucial for advancing the commercialization of zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) and providing Canadian and international companies and our transit agencies with the opportunity to develop world-class intellectual property in Canada.”

”Delta’s criteria in determining Honourees is to carefully consider actual measurable accomplishments, demonstrated innovation, collaboration with other organizations, and the power of the Honouree’s contribution to inspire other Canadians to take similar action,” says Pitchford. “Josipa Petrunic will be amongst approximately 120 past and incoming 2018 Clean50 Honourees meeting on Thursday September 28th at the “Clean50 Summit 7.0” on Toronto Island, to spend a day amongst peers and colleagues tackling common sustainability challenges.”

The announcement of the 2018 Clean50 honourees was met with words of congratulations from CUTRIC’s Board Members:

“My congratulations to Dr. Petrunic on this well deserved award. Her passion and determination have been the driving force in moving the Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Demonstration project forward. I hope that other stakeholders will see the benefit that this project will bring to the transit industry, and to the future of public transit in Canada.”

-Sue Connor, Chair of CUTRIC and Director of Transit, City of Burlington

“Congratulations to Dr. Petrunic for her receipt of the Clean50 leadership award. This award acknowledges her commitment, drive and leadership role on the Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Demonstration & Integration Trial. Dr. Petrunic’s tireless determination and commitment to innovation in the Canadian Urban Transit Community are sure to result in other projects that will also help to achieve Canada’s emission reduction goals, and at the same time help to establish Canada as a leading source of innovation in the transit industry.”

-Walter Kinio, Vice-Chair of CUTRIC and Vice President, Research and Innovation, Thales Canada, Transportation Solutions

“This award recognizes what those of us working with Josipa already know; she is deeply committed to successfully facilitating both private sector and public agency stakeholder interests, to innovate and advance the use of low carbon technologies within the transportation industry. Canada’s emission reduction goals will be achieved through the type of collaborative and creative leadership style Josipa brought to this Electric Bus Project.”

-Eric Gillespie, Treasurer of CUTRIC, and Director of Transit Services, Waterloo Region (Grand River Transit)

For more information about Canada’s Clean50, please visit www.clean50.com

About CUTRIC

The Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium is a member-based organization that partners members of transit and transportation industries with academic researchers. The consortium supports industry-academic collaborations in the development of next-generation technologies to help drive forward innovation in transportation across Canada, leading to job growth, economic development and significant GHG reductions.

www.cutric-crituc.org

Twitter: @cutric_crituc

CONTACT: For more information: CUTRIC Media Contact: Maureen Shuell [email protected] (416) 898-5600 (mobile)