Dr. Nishant Rao Stresses the Importance of Moderate Weight Loss in the Fight Against Hypertension

Jackson, MS, Sept. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Jackson, MS – Nearly 85 million U.S. citizens have hypertension (high blood pressure). A normal blood pressure reading is 120 over 80, but high blood pressure (as a result of diet, lifestyle choices and stress) is higher than 140 over 90. Left untreated, hypertension can lead to cardiovascular problems. Dr. Nishant Rao, medical director at Diet Doc medical weight loss has lead his team to search for safe ways to effectively treat hypertension. “Millions of Americans use Atenolol for hypertension, a medication that works well and has minimal side effects.” He continued, “The supply of this medication has suddenly decreased, leading many to try different medications with more side effects, or implement lifestyle changes to decrease the need and dependency for the medications.”

The good news, is that numerous clinical trials have shown that as little as a 5-10 percent reduction in body weight can dramatically improve metabolic syndrome, type II diabetes and hypertension. Many people don’t realize how little weight loss it takes to make a dramatic improvement in hypertension and then have the ability to use less drug intervention. Patients faced with the atenolol shortage can use this crossroads to lose fat efficiency, rapidly and directly improve outcomes for chronic disease. Diet Doc has created medically supervised programs which are free from all stimulants that cause hypertension, such as the commonly prescribed phentermine and other weight loss pills which are central nervous system stimulants. “For an average patient weighing 180 lbs., this equates to a 9-18 lbs. weight loss to improve long term health outcomes,” says Dr. Rao. This can be accomplished with rapid, medically supervised weight loss programs without the use of any stimulants. Diet Doc offers such programs via convenient, telemedicine-based doctor consultations and home shipments of safe weight loss medications that suppress appetite, control unhealthy eating habits and promote fast fat burning and regulate blood pressure levels.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

 

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

 

About the Company:

 

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

 

