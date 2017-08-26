DR. REDDY’S SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. – (RDY)

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 25, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (NYSE:RDY), if they purchased the Company’s securities between June 17, 2015 through August 10, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Dr. Reddy’s and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rdy/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 25, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Dr. Reddy’s and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had failed to implement an effective corporate quality control system including but not limited to its manufacturing plants and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Dr. Reddy’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner [email protected] 1-877-515-1850 206 Covington St. Madisonville, LA 70447