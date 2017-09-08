Dream Office REIT Completes $1.4 Billion Sale of Properties to Existing Co-Owners and KingSett

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX:D.UN) (“Dream Office REIT”, the “Trust” or “our”) provided an update today that the previously announced agreements to sell the Trust’s 50% interest in Scotia Plaza and 100 Yonge Street to its existing co-owners and a portfolio of other assets to KingSett Real Estate Growth LP No. 6 (“KingSett”), for an aggregate gross disposition price of approximately $1.4 billion have closed on August 23, 2017 and September 8, 2017, respectively.

