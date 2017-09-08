Breaking News
Home / Top News / Dream Office REIT Completes $1.4 Billion Sale of Properties to Existing Co-Owners and KingSett

Dream Office REIT Completes $1.4 Billion Sale of Properties to Existing Co-Owners and KingSett

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX:D.UN) (“Dream Office REIT”, the “Trust” or “our”) provided an update today that the previously announced agreements to sell the Trust’s 50% interest in Scotia Plaza and 100 Yonge Street to its existing co-owners and a portfolio of other assets to KingSett Real Estate Growth LP No. 6 (“KingSett”), for an aggregate gross disposition price of approximately $1.4 billion have closed on August 23, 2017 and September 8, 2017, respectively.

About Dream Office REIT
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality office properties. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Office REIT’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions; the financial condition of tenants; our ability to refinance maturing debt; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; and interest and currency rate fluctuations. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Dream Office REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Office REIT’s filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Dream Office REIT’s website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Michael Cooper
Chairman
(416) 365-5145
[email protected]

P. Jane Gavan
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 365-6572
[email protected]

Rajeev Viswanathan
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-8959
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.