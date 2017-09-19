Dream Office REIT September 2017 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D.UN) today announced its September 2017 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The September distribution will be payable on October 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at September 29, 2017.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality office properties. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

P. Jane Gavan

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-6572

[email protected]

Rajeev Viswanathan

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-8959

[email protected]