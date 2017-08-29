Drone Guarder, Inc. Announces Final App Development for Apple App Stores and Google

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Guarder, Inc. (OTCQB:DRNG)

The Drone Guarder team has completed development and is now in the final testing phase for its new App to be launched at the end of this September.

The App is a key component of the Drone Guarder’s security solution with our proprietary functionality built into the App controlled by your iPhone or iPad. The performance includes “Patrol” where you click the Patrol button on the App and the drone autonomously patrols the entire grid of your property using pre-designated GEO Fencing GPS weigh points that stream a real-time video feed back to your phone or tablet via the App.

Drone Guarder’s new App will have a function called “Go Home” where at any time you can call the drone back to its home wireless charging base, normally located on the roof of the home or business. Additionally, we have a live weather function on the App and other abilities that are all part of the Drone Guarder App platform.

We are scheduled to have both the Apple and Google Apps live by the end of September where they can be downloaded and used with the Drone Guarder drone.

Drone Guarder is an AI autonomous security drone which automatically scans and patrols your property when alerted by sensors on the house or building, to follow an intruder and transmit streaming live video back to the App. The tremendous benefit of our App functionality is that you can take control of the drone when required, to perform an ad hoc security sweep at any time.

Adam Taylor (CEO of Drone Guarder, Inc.) says, “It has been both an exciting and highly innovative period of development working with our App team to bring the fullest most logical functionality to the Drone Guarder App. The team and I are confident the features and functionalities of the App will lead the drone market space, fully utilizing the controlled and autonomous application of the Drone Guarder drone.”

About Drone Guarder, Inc

Drone Guarder is an early stage security and surveillance company focusing on commercializing a drone enhanced home security system as a turnkey solution. The solution is app-based and includes a drone, infrared camera, and Android mobile app component: Once an alarm has been triggered, the Drone Guarder™ will immediately take off from a wireless charging pad.

