Drone Guarder, Inc. Announces Final App Development for Apple App Stores and Google

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 18 mins ago

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Guarder, Inc. (OTCQB:DRNG) 

The Drone Guarder team has completed development and is now in the final testing phase for its new App to be launched at the end of this September.

The App is a key component of the Drone Guarder’s security solution with our proprietary functionality built into the App controlled by your iPhone or iPad. The performance includes “Patrol” where you click the Patrol button on the App and the drone autonomously patrols the entire grid of your property using pre-designated GEO Fencing GPS weigh points that stream a real-time video feed back to your phone or tablet via the App.

Drone Guarder’s new App will have a function called “Go Home” where at any time you can call the drone back to its home wireless charging base, normally located on the roof of the home or business. Additionally, we have a live weather function on the App and other abilities that are all part of the Drone Guarder App platform.

We are scheduled to have both the Apple and Google Apps live by the end of September where they can be downloaded and used with the Drone Guarder drone. 

Drone Guarder is an AI autonomous security drone which automatically scans and patrols your property when alerted by sensors on the house or building, to follow an intruder and transmit streaming live video back to the App. The tremendous benefit of our App functionality is that you can take control of the drone when required, to perform an ad hoc security sweep at any time.

Adam Taylor (CEO of Drone Guarder, Inc.) says, “It has been both an exciting and highly innovative period of development working with our App team to bring the fullest most logical functionality to the Drone Guarder App. The team and I are confident the features and functionalities of the App will lead the drone market space, fully utilizing the controlled and autonomous application of the Drone Guarder drone.”

About Drone Guarder, Inc

Drone Guarder is an early stage security and surveillance company focusing on commercializing a drone enhanced home security system as a turnkey solution. The solution is app-based and includes a drone, infrared camera, and Android mobile app component: Once an alarm has been triggered, the Drone Guarder™ will immediately take off from a wireless charging pad.

Please visit: http://www.droneguarder.com to learn about the company, management and products. 

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact:
Adam Taylor, CEO
Email: [email protected]
Phone number: + 44 203 319 5059

Address: 
Drone Guarder, Inc
86-90 Paul Street
London EC2A 4NE
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
