DSV, 652 – Share buyback in DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 652

On 7 August 2017, DSV A/S initiated the previously announced share buyback programme, cf. Company Announcement No. 649 of 2 August 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 7 August to 13 October 2017 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,000,000,000 and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.11% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council and the Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of the EU Commission, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day
 		 Number of shares bought back           Average transaction price Amount DKK
Accumulated for trading days 1-10   475,266     439.65     208,951,548
11: 21 August 2017     41,300 437.37       18,063,269
12: 22 August 2017 36,000 438.20       15,775,088
13: 23 August 2017     50,469 436.86     22,047,807
14: 24 August 2017     25,000 438.62     10,965,558
15: 25 August 2017     26,948     437.90     11,800,397
Accumulated for trading days 1-15     654,983     439.10     287,603,667

As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,402,731 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.79% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000.
 

The details of each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Flemming Ole Nielsen, Director, Investor Relations, on tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

 

