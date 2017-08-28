DSV, 652 – Share buyback in DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 652

On 7 August 2017, DSV A/S initiated the previously announced share buyback programme, cf. Company Announcement No. 649 of 2 August 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 7 August to 13 October 2017 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,000,000,000 and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.11% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council and the Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of the EU Commission, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated for trading days 1-10 475,266 439.65 208,951,548 11: 21 August 2017 41,300 437.37 18,063,269 12 : 22 August 2017 36,000 438.20 15,775,088 13 : 23 August 2017 50,469 436.86 22,047,807 14 : 24 August 2017 25,000 438.62 10,965,558 15 : 25 August 2017 26,948 437.90 11,800,397 Accumulated for trading days 1-15 654,983 439.10 287,603,667

As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,402,731 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.79% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000.



The details of each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Flemming Ole Nielsen, Director, Investor Relations, on tel. +45 43 20 33 92 .

