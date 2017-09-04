DSV, 653 – Share buyback in DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 653

On 7 August 2017, DSV A/S initiated the previously announced share buyback programme, cf. Company Announcement No. 649 of 2 August 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 7 August to 13 October 2017 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,000,000,000 and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.11% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council and the Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of the EU Commission, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated for trading days 1-15 654,983 439.10 287,603,667 16: 28 August 2017 42,886 437.07 18,744,111 17 : 29 August 2017 65,096 432.67 28,164,969 18 : 30 August 2017 25,431 434.63 11,053,127 19 : 31 August 2017 15,254 441.96 6,741,641 20: 1 September 2017 16,500 446.09 7,360,457 Accumulated for trading days 1-20 820,150 438.54 359,667,972

As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,558,898 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.87% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000.



The details of each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Flemming Ole Nielsen, Director, Investor Relations, on tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

