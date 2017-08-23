Dutch foil possible attack on tip from Spain; no Barcelona link

AMSTERDAM/MADRID (Reuters) – A Spanish man was detained by Dutch police on Wednesday after he was found driving a van with gas canisters near a Rotterdam venue where a rock concert was canceled due to a threat of a possible attack.
