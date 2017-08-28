EAM Solar ASA : Last day of the subscription period

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements dated 8 August 2017 and 11 August 2017 regarding the commencement of the subscription period in the rights offering in EAM Solar ASA. The last day of the subscription period is today, 28 August 2017.

This information is subject to disclosure in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor E. Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, [email protected]