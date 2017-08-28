Det vises til børsmeldinger datert 8. august 2017 og 11. august 2017 vedrørende start av tegningsperioden i fortrinnsrettsemisjonen i EAM Solar ASA. Siste dag i tegningsperioden er i dag, 28. august 2017.
Denne informasjonen er gjenstand for offentliggjøring i medhold av verdipapirhandelloven § 5-12.
For nærmere informasjon, kontakt:
Viktor E. Jakobsen, CEO, telefon +47 9161 1009, [email protected]
