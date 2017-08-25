Breaking News
Home / Top News / Early Warning Report of John Edward Enterprises Inc.

Early Warning Report of John Edward Enterprises Inc.

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated the date hereof.   

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John Edward Enterprises Inc. (“JEEI”) filed an early warning report today in connection with the acquisition by JEEI of 950,000 Class B Shares (the “Shares”) of Andrew Peller Limited (“Andrew Peller”) on August 24, 2017.  The Shares were acquired by way of a private agreement at a price of $11.77 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $11,181,500.  JEEI is a company controlled by John E. Peller, a director and executive officer of Andrew Peller.

Following the acquisition of the Shares, JEEI held an aggregate of 4,334,541 Class A Shares and 950,000 Class B Shares of Andrew Peller, representing approximately 12.9% and 10.5% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares, respectively.  In addition, John E. Peller, has direct ownership and control over 45,000 Class A Shares and 90 Class B Shares, representing 0.1% and 0% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares, respectively. JEEI and Mr. Peller collectively have control or direction of an aggregate of 4,379,541 Class A Shares and 950,090 Class B Shares, representing approximately 13.0% and 10.5% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares, respectively.  The Shares have been pledged to a Canadian chartered bank as security for a loan incurred in order to finance the purchase price of the Shares.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. JEEI may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of its holdings in securities of Andrew Peller, as it may deem appropriate, in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional Class B Shares or other securities of Andrew Peller or the disposition of all or a portion of JEEI’s shareholdings in Andrew Peller, subject in each case to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.

The above-referenced early warning report relating to this press release has been filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Andrew Peller’s issuer profile. For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report please contact John E. Peller at (905) 643-4131.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.