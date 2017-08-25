Early Warning Report of John Edward Enterprises Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated the date hereof.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John Edward Enterprises Inc. (“JEEI”) filed an early warning report today in connection with the acquisition by JEEI of 950,000 Class B Shares (the “Shares”) of Andrew Peller Limited (“Andrew Peller”) on August 24, 2017. The Shares were acquired by way of a private agreement at a price of $11.77 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $11,181,500. JEEI is a company controlled by John E. Peller, a director and executive officer of Andrew Peller.

Following the acquisition of the Shares, JEEI held an aggregate of 4,334,541 Class A Shares and 950,000 Class B Shares of Andrew Peller, representing approximately 12.9% and 10.5% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares, respectively. In addition, John E. Peller, has direct ownership and control over 45,000 Class A Shares and 90 Class B Shares, representing 0.1% and 0% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares, respectively. JEEI and Mr. Peller collectively have control or direction of an aggregate of 4,379,541 Class A Shares and 950,090 Class B Shares, representing approximately 13.0% and 10.5% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares, respectively. The Shares have been pledged to a Canadian chartered bank as security for a loan incurred in order to finance the purchase price of the Shares.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. JEEI may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of its holdings in securities of Andrew Peller, as it may deem appropriate, in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional Class B Shares or other securities of Andrew Peller or the disposition of all or a portion of JEEI’s shareholdings in Andrew Peller, subject in each case to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.

The above-referenced early warning report relating to this press release has been filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Andrew Peller’s issuer profile. For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report please contact John E. Peller at (905) 643-4131.