EARTHSTONE ENERGY INVESTIGATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Earthstone Energy, Inc. For Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty and Securities Violations

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty and securities violation claims against Earthstone Energy, Inc. (“Earthstone Energy” or the “Company”).

If you currently own shares of Earthstone Energy and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/earthstone-energy-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook – www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.

CONTACT: Contact:
Craig J. Springer, Esq.
cspringer@andrewsspringer.com
Toll Free: 1-800-423-6013

