EasyFund® is Now Available Through The Conveyancer®

Oakville, ON, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FCT, the national leader in title insurance and real estate technology, announced today that EasyFund® is now accessible directly through The Conveyancer® platform. This integration delivers yet another example of FCT’s ongoing commitment to streamline real estate transactions. EasyFund, a secure online service that offers legal professionals the ability to safely manage the transfer of real estate closing funds without leaving the office, reduces the need for certified cheques, bank drafts, direct deposits and couriers.

Through the integration with The Conveyancer, which streamlines real estate law by automating documentation for purchase, sale and mortgage transactions, users will be able to complete the payout process securely using two simple tabs, greatly reducing the need to re-key client information, saving even more time.

How will this integration benefit legal professionals?

Provide legal professionals with an end-to-end solution to process real estate deals

Legal professionals retain control of the entire process

Access to a larger network of lawyers using EasyFund, making the transaction process easier

EasyFund is currently available in Ontario for refinance, purchase/sale and sale-only transactions. To learn more about EasyFund from FCT, contact us today at 1.877.929.0990 or [email protected]

Quotes

“FCT has found the Holy Grail for Canadian real estate lawyers: electronic transfer of funds between solicitors… and now they’re making it even easier.” – Mitch Kowalski, author, advisor and innovator in the global legal services industry.

“At FCT, we’re always looking for ways to make real estate transactions more efficient for everyone involved. To do this, it’s important to ensure that any new innovation is integrated easily and seamlessly into the existing closing process. Now, through our integration with

The Conveyancer, the payout process can be completed securely and even more efficiently.” – Amanda Calvert, Director, EasyFund.

“FCT is committed to partnering with legal professionals across the country to create solutions that save time, money and reduce risk. We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to add value to all of our interactions. EasyFund is yet another way we hope to do just that. I encourage real estate lawyers to join the growing network of law firms who already enjoy easier and faster closings with EasyFund.” – Lori Sartor, Vice President, Residential Solutions, FCT

®EasyFund is a Trademark of FCT

®The Conveyancer is a Registered Trademark of Do Process LP

About FCT

Founded in 1991, the FCT group of companies is based in Oakville, Ontario, and has over 800 employees across the country. The group provides industry-leading title insurance, default solutions and other real-estate-related products and services to approximately 450 lenders, 43,000 legal professionals and 5,000 recovery professionals, as well as real estate agents, mortgage brokers and builders, nationwide.

The Great Place to Work® Institute has named FCT one of Canada’s Top 50 Best Workplaces for three consecutive years (2015, 2016, 2017) and certified FCT as a Great Place to Work. FCT’s parent company, First American Financial Corporation, was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list in 2016 and again in 2017.

For more information on FCT, please visit the company website at www.fct.ca.

– 30 –

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5f3c734-012b-4681-bba0-cdf58c72a917

CONTACT: Michelle Antunes FCT 905.287.3165 [email protected]