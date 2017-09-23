Echoing France, Germany says May offered ‘nothing concrete’ on Brexit

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s foreign minister said on Saturday that he had been disappointed by British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech, adding to a downbeat reception from France ahead of the resumption of Brexit negotiations next week.
