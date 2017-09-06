EDENRED S.A. : share capital and voting rights at August 31, 2017

Regulated information
Paris, September 6, 2017
DISCLOSURE OF SHARE CAPITAL and voting rights
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers
Registered name of the issuer: Edenred
|Date
|Shares outstanding
|Total potential voting rights
|Exercisable voting rights(1)
|August 31, 2017
|235,406,490
|241,127,933
|239,327,033
(1) excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury
All information is available
from edenred.com, Investors/Shareholders section then Regulated Information
or from here
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70c7c7f2-fce2-4497-b6d1-dc8cf5d02e0f
