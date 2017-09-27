EDF : Notification of availability – Base prospectus having received visa no. 17-490 from AMF in relation with the annual update of the EMTN Programme

Paris, 27 September 2017
Notification of availability
Base prospectus having received visa no. 17-490 from AMF in relation with the annual update of the EMTN Programme
In accordance with Articles L.412-1 and L.621-8 of the French Code monétaire et financier and with the General Regulations (Règlement général) of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF“), in particular Articles 212-31 to 212-33, the AMF has granted the visa no. 17-490 on September 15, 2017 to the base prospectus prepared by Électricité de France SA (the “Company“) in connection with the annual update of the €45,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme.
This base prospectus was prepared by the Company and its signatories assume responsibility for it.
Copies of the base prospectus may be obtained, free of charge, at the registered office of the Company, 22-30, avenue de Wagram, 75008 Paris, France.
The base prospectus is also available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company’s website (www.edf.fr).
