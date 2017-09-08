EFI Completes Assessments and Review, Submits its Q2 2017 Form 10-Q and Other Amended Filings, and Will Host Q2 2017 Quarterly Conference Call on September 11, 2017

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII), a world leader in customer-focused digital printing innovation, today announced that it had completed its previously announced assessments related to the timing of revenue recognition and its controls and the independent review.

The Company also announced that, today, it submitted its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2017, as well as its Form 10-K/A for the period ended December 31, 2016 and its Form 10-Q/A for the period ended March 31, 2017.

Consistent with the Company’s recently announced expectations, the Company did not report any material error requiring a restatement of any of its previously reported financial results for any period. The Company also reported material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and that the Company’s disclosure controls were not effective in prior periods.

The Company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter results and third quarter outlook on Monday, September 11, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

The conference call will be webcast and investors will be able to access the webcast and slide presentation at the Investor Relations, Events & Presentations portion of EFI’s web site at http://ir.efi.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available online at the aforementioned web site following the conclusion of the conference call.

