El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco (LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ today. The new El Pollo Loco, located at 15255 N. 64th St., is the third restaurant to open in Scottsdale and 24th in the greater Phoenix market.

“We are excited to continue expanding in the Phoenix market and offer another conveniently located destination for individuals and families to enjoy our handcrafted dishes,” said Steve Sather, Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Our signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken is a crowd pleaser and the core of everything we do at El Pollo Loco. We’re truly looking forward to sharing our flavorful chicken meals and other Mexican-inspired entrees with the Scottsdale community.”

The 2,660 square foot restaurant has seating for 60 guests and the dining room features the Company’s new ‘Vision Design,’ which highlights an authentic, Mexican-inspired atmosphere and encompasses El Pollo Loco’s menu and brand identity. The new design features warm textures, rustic elements and a focus on the Company’s signature open kitchen layout which allows for guests to view El Pollo Loco’s signature chicken as it is fire-grilled. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For promotions and news on the new Scottsdale location, fans can follow the restaurant’s local Facebook page. El Pollo Loco fans are also encouraged to join the new Loco Rewards Loyalty Program and receive a free entrée after signing up. Loco Rewards members will be able to earn points, redeem rewards and manage offers directly from the new El Pollo Loco mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Utah, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christine Beggan

ICR

203-682-8329

[email protected]