Breaking News
Home / Top News / Elbit Imaging Announces Signing Agreement to Sell of Suwalki Plaza Shopping and Entertainment Center in Poland, by Its Subsidiary, Plaza Centers

Elbit Imaging Announces Signing Agreement to Sell of Suwalki Plaza Shopping and Entertainment Center in Poland, by Its Subsidiary, Plaza Centers

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago 0 2 Views

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elbit Imaging Ltd. (“EI” or the “Company”) (TASE:EMITF) (NASDAQ:EMITF) announced today, in further to the announcements dated August 1 and October 18, 2016, that Plaza Centers N.V. (“Plaza”) (LSE:PLAZ), an indirect subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a sale purchase agreement with respect to the sale of the shares of the SPV holding the Suwałki Plaza shopping and entertainment center in Poland, to an investment fund. The agreement reflects a value for the asset of Euro 42.3 million.

In line with the terms of agreement, the final closing and settlement is expected to be concluded by the end of January 2017.

Upon completion of the agreement, Plaza will receive approximately Euro 16.6 million net cash, after the repayment of the bank loan (approximately Euro 26.6 million), and other working capital adjustments in accordance with the balance sheet of the SPV as of the closing date. Out of the net proceeds, at least 75% will be distributed to Plaza’s bondholders by or before the end of March 2017, in line with Plaza’s stated amended restructuring Plan.

Suwałki Plaza shopping and entertainment center provides 20,000 sqm of GLA and will be fully let soon. It is located in Suwałki, north east Poland, close to the border with Lithuania and the pan Baltic road which leads north to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. As the only shopping centre in the city it also benefits from a local population of approximately 75,000.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) Commercial centers – initiation, construction, and sale of commercial centers and other mixed-use property projects, predominantly in the retail sector, located in Central and Eastern Europe. In certain circumstances and depending on market conditions, the Group operates and manages commercial centers prior to their sale. (ii)  Hotel – operation and management of the Radisson hotel complex in Bucharest, Romania. (iii) Medical industries and devices – (a) research and development, production and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment, and (b) development of stem cell population expansion technologies and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. (iv) Plots in India – plots designated for sale initially designated to residential projects.

Any forward-looking statements in our releases include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Elbit Imaging Ltd. and our management about our business, financial condition, results of operations, and its relationship with its employees and the condition of our properties. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, without limitation, a change in market conditions, a decision to deploy the cash for other business opportunities and the factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, Item 3.D of our annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statements contained in our releases speak only as of the date of such release, and we caution existing and prospective investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. Such forward-looking statements do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances, and therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement contained in our releases will prove to be accurate. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: For Further Information:
Company Contact	
Ron Hadassi	
Chairman of the Board of Directors	
Tel: +972-3-608-6048
Fax: +972-3-608-6050	
ron@elbitimaging.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2016, All Rights Reserved.