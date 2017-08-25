ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Electronics for Imaging, Inc. – (EFII)

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 10, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 22, 2017 and August 3, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

About the Lawsuit

Electronics for Imaging and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s revenue recognition was not accurate; (ii) the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (iii) the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Electronics for Imaging’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

