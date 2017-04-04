Elements Global Services Announces International Expansion in Spain

CHICAGO, April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elements Global Services, a subsidiary of Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries and Chicago-based Global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, today announced plans to expand operations in Spain, with a new operations support hub set to open in Barcelona to meet the demand of the company’s ever-growing client base.

“We are thrilled to be opening operations in Spain,” said Rick Hammell, Chief Executive Officer of Elements. “This expansion comes at a time when we are rapidly growing as an international direct model EOR resource provider. Opening an office in Barcelona will help increase our presence overseas and satisfy the needs of our global clients to Expand, Onboard, Manage & Pay employees worldwide.”

Elements Global Services opened in 2012 and quickly expanded into over 135 countries as the need and understanding for overseas compliance among global companies increased. Elements expansion into Barcelona ushers a significant push to help service Eastern European companies. In June 2017, Elements’ new hub in Barcelona is expected to be fully operational.

“We view the opening of this hub as an integral center-piece in our ongoing efforts to help clients expand globally,” said Matthew Sandall, Director of UK and European Business Development. “We’re eager to help clients in the region and across the continent with their expansion efforts, whether they’re looking to expand in Europe or abroad.”

To learn more about Elements Global Services, please visit www.elementsgs.com. For information on employment opportunities with Elements Global Services, visit www.elementsgs.com/careers/.

About Elements Global Services

Currently operating in over 135 countries, Elements provides a range of services from traditional PEO to its employer of record services, offering the ability to bridge to international markets for companies of all sizes. With its one-stop HR, multi-country payroll platform and global network of HR specialists, Elements focuses on providing a simplified human resource and employer compliance solution by delivering the key elements for their clients’ success worldwide. Elements Global Services is a subsidiary of Elements Holdings Group Inc. Learn more at www.elementsgs.com.

