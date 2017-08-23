Helsinki, Finland, 2017-08-23 17:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|Elite Asset Management Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|23.8.2017
|Elite Asset Management Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 23.8.2017
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|23.8.2017
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ELVHB
|Amount
|300
|Shares
|Average price/share
|3.6567
|EUR
|Total cost
|1 097.01
|EUR
|Elite Asset Management Plc now holds a total of 3 085 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 23.8.2017
|On behalf of Elite Asset Management Plc
|Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Julius Summanen
|For more information, please contact:
|Elite Asset Management Plc
|Daniel Pasternack, CEO of Elite Asset Management Plc
|+358 50 569 3416
|[email protected]
|www.elitevarainhoito.fi
Nasdaq NewsFeed
