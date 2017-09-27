Helsinki, Finland, 2017-09-27 17:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|Elite Asset Management Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|27.9.2017
|Elite Asset Management Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.9.2017
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|27.9.2017
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ELVHB
|Amount
|500
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|3,9500
|EUR
|Total cost
|1 975,00
|EUR
|Elite Asset Management Plc now holds a total of 11 287 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 27.9.2017
|On behalf of Elite Asset Management Plc
|Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Julius Summanen
|For more information, please contact:
|Elite Asset Management Plc
|Daniel Pasternack, CEO of Elite Asset Management Plc
|+358 50 569 3416
|[email protected]
|www.elitevarainhoito.fi
