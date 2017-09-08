Emerson Scott, LLP Announces Ongoing Investigation Involving Wrongful Fees Charged to Wells Fargo Customers

HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerson Scott, LLP announces a continuing investigation of the Wells Fargo residential mortgage fee and charges matters. This investigation relates to borrowers at Wells Fargo who were wrongfully charged rate lock extension fees.

If you applied for or refinanced a Wells Fargo residential mortgage and were charged one or more fees to extend a mortgage interest rate lock period or “Rate Lock Extension Fees” then you may have claims that may be pursued. It is believed that Wells Fargo delayed loan approval to wrongfully charge mortgage customers these fees.

Wells Fargo is the nation’s largest home lender and controlled about 12 percent of the country’s 2016 mortgage market. This investigation concerns people who financed or refinanced their homes with Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

Wells Fargo is the nation's largest home lender and controlled about 12 percent of the country's 2016 mortgage market. This investigation concerns people who financed or refinanced their homes with Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

Emerson Scott, LLP, with offices in Houston, TX and Little Rock, AR, is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service.

IMPORTANT: If you believe that you were wrongfully charged “Rate Lock Extension Fees” while Wells Fargo delayed your loan approval then please contact us immediately to protect your rights. It makes no difference what state you reside in. Contact plaintiff’s counsel, Emerson Scott, LLP, at the following numbers: 281-488-8854 or 501-907-2555. Or contact us via e-mail to John G. Emerson ([email protected]) or David G. Scott ([email protected]).