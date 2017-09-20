Enable CAN Flexible Data Rate (CAN FD) in New and Existing Designs using Microchip’s Unique External CAN FD Controller

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The industry’s first external CAN Flexible Data Rate (CAN FD) controller is now available from Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP). The MCP2517FD allows designers a simplified path to upgrade from CAN 2.0 to CAN FD and benefit from CAN FD protocol enhancements.

CAN FD offers many benefits over traditional CAN 2.0 including faster data rates and data byte message expansion. The cutting-edge MCP2517FD CAN FD controller can be used with any microcontroller (MCU), enabling developers to easily implement this technology without a complete system redesign. Since the adoption and transition to CAN FD is in the beginning stages, there are a limited number of CAN FD MCUs available today. In addition, changing a system MCU can come with a significant cost, increased development time and risk. MCP2517FD allows system designers to enable CAN FD functionality by adding only one external component while continuing to utilize the majority of their design.

The MCP2517FD also allows designers to easily add additional CAN FD channels, on top of those that may be available on an MCU.

“The CAN 2.0 to CAN FD transition has begun and many automotive and non-automotive designs will benefit from the CAN FD protocol enhancements,” said Rich Simoncic, vice president of Microchip’s Analog, Power and Interface division. “Designers have very few choices when picking CAN FD-capable MCUs that are a good fit for their application. The MCP2517FD external CAN FD controller is a viable MCU alternative that helps designers maximize hardware and firmware reuse and minimize the cost and complexity of a redesign.”

Development Support

The MCP251XFD CAN FD Motherboard (Part #ADM00576) together with the MCP2517FD Click Board (Part #MIKROE-2379) provides a simple, low-cost evaluation board for implementing a CAN FD design. In addition, a firmware API written in C is available for rapid application development.

Pricing and Availability

The MCP2517FD-H/SL is available today in a 14-lead SOIC package for sampling and in volume production starting at $1.60 USD per 10k units. The MCP2517FD-H/JHA is available today in a 14-lead VQFN package with wettable flanks for sampling and in volume production starting at $1.66 USD per 10k units.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) is a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, providing low-risk product development, lower total system cost and faster time to market for thousands of diverse customer applications worldwide. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

