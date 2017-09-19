Endocyte to Present at the 2017 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT), a leader in developing targeted small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents for personalized therapy, today announced that the company’s management team will present at the 2017 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 1:40 p.m. EDT. The conference will be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, New York City.

A live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed by visiting “Events & Presentations” under the Investors & News section of Endocyte’s website at www.endocyte.com. The webcast will be archived shortly after the live event, and a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the conference.

About Endocyte

Endocyte is a biopharmaceutical company and leader in developing targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. Endocyte uses its proprietary drug conjugation technology to create novel SMDCs and companion imaging agents for personalized targeted therapies. The company’s SMDCs actively target receptors that are over-expressed on diseased cells, relative to healthy cells. This targeted approach is designed to enable the treatment of patients with highly active drugs at greater doses, delivered more frequently and over longer periods of time than would be possible with the untargeted drug alone. The companion imaging agents are designed to identify patients whose disease over-expresses the target of the therapy and who are therefore more likely to benefit from treatment. For additional information, please visit Endocyte’s website at www.endocyte.com.

