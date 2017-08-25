EPA ends sponsorship of climate leadership program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will no longer sponsor an awards program honoring voluntary corporate actions to combat global warming, it announced on Friday, the agency’s latest move to undo Obama-era climate change programs.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hurricane Harvey upgraded to Category 4, thousands in Texas flee - August 25, 2017
- North Korea fires multiple short-range projectiles into sea: South Korea - August 25, 2017
- Hurricane Harvey threatens record flooding, thousands in Texas flee - August 25, 2017