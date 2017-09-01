Epilepsy Foundation Here to Help During and After the Storm

LANDOVER, Md., Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Our thoughts continue to be with the people who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath. Here at the national Epilepsy Foundation and throughout our network of local organizations we are mobilizing efforts to help people living with epilepsy, their families, and caregivers in the affected areas. On Monday, we sent emergency funds to the Epilepsy Foundation Texas to help people with epilepsy make sure they have their medication and to meet other needs.

Contacting our 24/7 Helpline

Our information specialists working the 24/7 Helpline have been in touch with the local Epilepsy Foundations in affected areas and continue to update our database as new resources are identified and created. Call 800-322-1000 for up-to-date information on services available near you.

How You Can Help

Seizures can be triggered by stress, exhaustion, and missed medications as families are forced to flee their homes. Compounding the problem, they may not be able to return for weeks or months… if at all. That’s why it’s critical that we find the individuals at risk for seizures and ensure they have their medications and emotional support to get through these devastating times. We are asking for donations to help people with epilepsy affected by Hurricane Harvey. Donate at epilepsyfoundation.donordrive.com/event/Harvey.

Preparing for Emergencies and the Aftermath

If a storm is coming and you are running out of medicine, don’t wait. Contact your pharmacy or 211 for help.

If you usually use mail order pharmacy, your refill may be delayed. Call the mail order pharmacy now. If it won’t come in time, ask your doctor or nurse to call a prescription into a local pharmacy that is open.

Keep your seizure response plan, a list of your medications, and if possible a supply a medication with you at all times.

Check in with family or friends on a regular basis. If you are alone, consider staying with someone temporarily or use a shelter.

In the aftermath of a storm if you need medication, contact the American Red Cross or go to your local emergency department.

If seizures change or are worsening, talk to your health care team. They may recommend a rescue medicine to help during this critical time to prevent a trip to an emergency room. Or they may want you seen at an emergency room in certain situations.

About Epilepsy

When a person has two unprovoked seizures or one unprovoked seizure with the likelihood of more, they are considered to have epilepsy. Epilepsy affects 3.4 million people in the U.S. and 65 million worldwide. This year, another 150,000 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy. Despite all available treatments, 4 out of 10 people with epilepsy continue to experience uncontrolled seizures while many more experience less than optimal seizure control.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

The Epilepsy Foundation, a national non-profit with nearly 50 local organizations throughout the U.S., has led the fight against seizures since 1968. The Foundation is an unwavering ally for individuals and families impacted by epilepsy and seizures. The mission of the Epilepsy Foundation is: to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives. The Foundation works to ensure that people with seizures have the opportunity to live their lives to their fullest potential. For additional information, please visit epilepsy.com.

