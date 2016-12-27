ePlus Completes Type 2 SSAE 16 Examination for Managed Services and OneSource Family of Software Products

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS:PLUS) today announced that it has successfully completed the Type 2 SSAE 16 (Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements) examination for its Managed Services Center and OneSource family of software products that provide information technology acquisition, asset management, procurement, and catalog management software services. The Type 2 SSAE 16 examination, formally known as a Report on Controls at a Service Organization (SOC 1), was performed in accordance with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The SSAE 16 examination provides customers and auditors with an understanding that the description of services and solutions provided by ePlus are fairly presented. The Type 2 component of SSAE 16 provides an objective evaluation that ePlus’ controls were operating effectively during the specified period of the examination.

“As customers focus more broadly on risk management to better protect their brands and maintain compliance, this SSAE 16 independent audit provides validation for the prescribed methodology that serves as the basis of our service delivery model for ePlus Managed Services,” said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of national services for ePlus Technology. “We’re pleased to continue to provide proactive services and support to help customers effectively manage, monitor, and secure their IT environment.”

“This year’s Independent Service Auditor’s Report marks our tenth consecutive report, demonstrating ePlus’ consistency and commitment to providing operational excellence through our OneSource family of products and helping customers optimize their IT infrastructure,” said Ken Farber, president of ePlus Software. “The SSAE 16 Type 2 continues to validate the control activities we’ve had in place for over a decade surrounding the development, testing, and deployment of our hosted solutions to provide a level of assurance for our customers.”

The ePlus SSAE 16 report includes the service auditor’s opinion that:

The description provided by ePlus fairly presents the Managed Services Center system and OneSource family of software products that was designed and implemented throughout the period of January 1, 2016 to September 30, 2016.

The controls related to the control objectives stated in the description were suitably designed to provide reasonable assurance that the control objectives would be achieved if the controls operated effectively throughout the period of January 1, 2016 to September 30, 2016, and user entities applied the complementary user entity controls contemplated in the design of ePlus’ controls throughout the period of January 1, 2016 to September 30, 2016.

The controls tested, which together with the complementary user entity controls referred to in the scope paragraph of the report, if operating effectively, were those necessary to provide reasonable assurance that the control objectives stated in the description were achieved, operated effectively throughout the period of January 1, 2016 to September 30, 2016.

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises cost-effectively monitor, control, and proactively manage their IT infrastructure, and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks to optimize internal IT operations and mitigate risk. ePlus has delivered Managed Services for more than 10 years to a wide range of customers across multiple industry verticals through its 24/7/365 Managed Services Centers. Visit www.ePlus.com/ManagedServices/Pages/default.aspx for more information.

About ePlus Software, LLC.

ePlus Software, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlus Technology, inc., delivers eProcurement and related solutions and services to help public sector clients and commercial organizations across all industries get the most value from their spend. Its diversified portfolio of solutions includes eProcurement, supplier enablement, catalog content management, spend analytics, document management, and asset management. These solutions help drive cost savings, improve compliance, and enhance productivity throughout the organization. ePlus solutions are offered as hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) and traditional enterprise licenses. For additional information about ePlus Systems, visit www.eplus.com/software.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is an engineering-centric technology solutions provider that helps organizations imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,000 associates serving a diverse set of customers nationally, and in Europe. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ePlusinc and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ePlus. ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

