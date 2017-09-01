Breaking News
Home / Top News / eQ ASSET MANAGEMENT ESTABLISHED ITS FIRST PRIVATE EQUITY SECONDARY FUND

eQ ASSET MANAGEMENT ESTABLISHED ITS FIRST PRIVATE EQUITY SECONDARY FUND

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

PRESS RELEASE

1 September 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

 

eQ Asset Management has a long and successful history from European private equity markets and has also been an active participant in the secondary markets. In May 2017, eQ established its first secondary fund with capital commitments totalling € 137.5 million. Investors in the fund include eQ PE VIII North L.P., eQ mandate clients and major Finnish institutions, including the State Pension Fund (VER). The portfolio comprises 17 private equity funds, all of which were acquired in a single portfolio transaction.

 

The acquired portfolio comprises 17 fully invested Western European midmarket buyout funds. eQ has an existing investment relationship with six of them. In aggregate, the funds comprise more than 100 portfolio companies, which have been acquired during 2006-2014. Value creation is well underway and the companies are increasingly positioned towards short to mid-term exits. The transaction was completed in two stages – the first closing was completed in the beginning of July when ten fund interests were transferred and the second closing took place at the end of August when another seven fund interests were transferred.

 

Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private Equity, comments:

“eQ has over the last five years completed over ten secondary market transactions on behalf of our own funds or client portfolios. This is the biggest transaction so far and comprises several funds that are very familiar to us, which is something we consider a key competitive advantage. Our team conducted a thorough portfolio analysis including detailed company-specific exit expectations.

 

The required capital was raised in a short time period while we simultaneously negotiated the transaction. We were especially attracted by the reasonable valuation and leverage levels together with the portfolio maturity enabling both efficient deployment and relatively short payback period.”

 

Maarit Säynevirta, Head of alternative investments, the State Pension Fund, comments:

“This eQ-led transaction provided the State Pension Fund with an excellent opportunity to deploy capital in private equity quickly and efficiently.”

 

eQ Private Equity funds now comprise over 150 investors and the private equity assets under management totalled € 5 billion as of 30 June 2017. eQ establishes Europe and US focused lower midmarket buyout funds on alternate years. eQ has also established its first Private Credit Fund during the first half of 2017. In the beginning of 2018, fund raising for the next Northern European focused fund, eQ PE X North, will be launched.

 

 

Helsinki 1 September 2017

 

eQ Asset Management Ltd

 

For additional information:

 

Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private Equity, eQ Asset Management Ltd

+358 (9) 6817 8736, [email protected]

 

 

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 9.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

 

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.