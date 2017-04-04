EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Reminds Investors with Losses Over $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
IRVINE, Calif., April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a class action lawsuit against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NAK). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between September 16, 2013 and February 13, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the April 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of Northern Dynasty during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, Northern Dynasty issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Pebble Project carries a negative net present value; that the Pebble Project is not commercially viable; and that as a result of the above, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On February 14, 2017, Seeking Alpha published an article alleging that “Northern Dynasty is worthless” because its Pebble Project is not “commercially viable.”

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

CONTACT: Contacts

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com
