EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Reminds Investors with Losses Over $100,000 to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, Calif., April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a class action lawsuit against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NAK). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between September 16, 2013 and February 13, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the April 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, Northern Dynasty issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Pebble Project carries a negative net present value; that the Pebble Project is not commercially viable; and that as a result of the above, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On February 14, 2017, Seeking Alpha published an article alleging that “Northern Dynasty is worthless” because its Pebble Project is not “commercially viable.”

