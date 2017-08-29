EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of TransDigm Group Incorporated of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 10, 2017 – TDG

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of TransDigm Group Incorporated (“TransDigm”) (NYSE:TDG) between May 10, 2016 and January 19, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/transdigm-group-incorporated?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TransDigm’s growth and profitability were artificially inflated as a result of its illicit business practices; (2) the Company used exclusive distributors to make noncompetitive government bids seems competitive; (3) TransDigm subsidiaries failed to list TransDigm as a parent entity when submitting government bids; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about TransDigm’s business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in TransDigm you have until October 10, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

