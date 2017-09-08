EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. – APRN

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. securities (NYSE:APRN) pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Blue Apron’s June 29, 2017 initial public offering (the “Offering”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Blue Apron investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Blue Apron class action, go to the firm’s website at http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1193.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement used to conduct the Offering contained inaccurate statements and omitted facts necessary to make other statements made therein not misleading. According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) rather than continue to significantly increase spending on advertising, Blue Apron had already decided to significantly reduce spending on advertising in Q2 2017, which would hurt sales and profit margins in future quarters; (2) Blue Apron was already experiencing adverse on-time in-full rates, meaning orders were not arriving on time or with all the ingredients needed, which was hurting customer retention; and (3) Blue Apron had run into delays in Q2 2017 with its new factory in Linden, New Jersey. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 16, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1193.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Kevin Chan, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com