EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Envision Healthcare Corporation – EVHC

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) from March 2, 2015 through July 21, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Envision investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Envision class action, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1168.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Envision’s operating subsidiary, EmCare Holdings, Inc., routinely arranged for patients who sought treatment at in-network facilities to be treated by out-of-network physicians; (2) EmCare accordingly billed these patients at higher rates than if the patients had received treatment from in-network physicians; (3) Envision’s statements attributing EmCare’s Class Period growth to other factors were therefore false and/or misleading; (4) Envision’s EmCare revenues were likely to be unsustainable after the foregoing conduct came to light; and (v) as a result, Envision’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 3, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1168.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

