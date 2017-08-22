Breaking News
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Advisory Board Company – ABCO

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) from January 21, 2015 through February 23, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Advisory Board investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Advisory Board class action, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1180.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

The complaint alleges that defendants during the Class Period made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that there were severe integration problems associated with Advisory Board’s acquisition of Royall and, as a consequence of these integration problems, defendants had no basis to increase the revenue guidance for Royall during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 2, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1180.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors.

