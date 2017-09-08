EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zillow Group, Inc. – Z

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Zillow Group, Inc. securities (NASDAQ:Z) from February 12, 2016 through August 8, 2017, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Zillow investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Zillow class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1190.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zillow’s co-marketing program did not comply with the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act; and (2) as a result, Zillow’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 23, 2017.

