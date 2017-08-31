Erickson Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erickson Incorporated, a leading aerospace OEM and provider of global aviation services, announced today the appointment of government services veteran, Doug Kitani as Chief Executive Officer and Director effective August 31, 2017.

Mr. Kitani joins Erickson having most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of IAP Worldwide Services, a global defense services company specializing in logistics, expeditionary infrastructure, facilities engineering, and power systems. His prior experience includes leading portfolio strategies and corporate development for DynCorp International, an aerospace and defense company. Mr. Kitani is known for his expertise in mergers and acquisitions and quality improvement having spent many years working in the private equity investment field and in general management at Honeywell International and General Electric.

Erickson Chairman Jim Continenza said, “We are delighted to welcome Doug to the team. As an accomplished aerospace and defense CEO with vast government services experience, Doug brings a unique skill set to Erickson and we feel confident he will be able to leverage Erickson’s unique capabilities into new markets while continuing to support and grow our existing relationships.”

“Erickson is a global market leader in aircraft manufacturing, MRO, and air operations, and I am excited to be a part of building the business and expanding our market position in the days ahead,” said Doug Kitani.

Mr. Kitani earned his MBA in Finance and Strategy from Emory University and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served as a US Army helicopter pilot (qualified in the UH-1, OH-58, and UH-60 while completing 11 years of active and reserve duty), is a member of AOPA and is a supporter of the Green Beret Foundation.

Acting President and CEO, Andrew Mills will continue to serve in an executive role at Erickson. Mr. Continenza said, “The board and I thank Andy for his leadership and guidance through this transition and know he will continue to be a valuable member of our team.”

About Erickson

Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services and operates, maintains and manufactures utility aircraft to safely transport and place people and cargo around the world. The Company is self-reliant, multifaceted and operates in remote locations under challenging conditions specializing in Global Defense and Security, Manufacturing and MRO, and Commercial Aviation Services (comprised of firefighting, HVAC, transmission line, construction, timber harvesting, oil and gas and specialty lift). With roots dating back to 1960, Erickson operates a fleet of approximately 50 aircraft, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia. For more information, please visit our website at www.ericksoninc.com.

