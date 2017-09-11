ESI to Participate at Two September Investor Conferences

Breaking News
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:ESIO), an innovator in laser-based manufacturing solutions for the micro-machining industry, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference
Date: September 13, 2017
Location: Le Parker Meridien Hotel in New York City

Sidoti & Company Fall 2017 Conference
Date: September 28, 2017
Location: New York Marriott Marquis at Times Square
Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The Sidoti Conference presentation will be webcast on ESI’s website at http://investors.esi.com.

About ESI, Inc.
ESI’s integrated solutions allow industrial designers and process engineers to control the power of laser light to transform materials in ways that differentiate their consumer electronics, wearable devices, semiconductor circuits and high-precision components for market advantage. ESI’s laser-based manufacturing solutions feature the micro-machining industry’s highest precision and speed, and target the lowest total cost of ownership. ESI is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with global operations and subsidiaries in Asia, Europe and North America. More information is available at www.esi.com.

CONTACT: Brian Smith
ESI
503-672-5760
[email protected]
