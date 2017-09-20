ETC Simulation Delivers ADMS Training System to Montgomery Fire Rescue

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Southampton, Pa., USA, September 20, 2017 – Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (“ETC” or the “Company”) Simulation business unit, located in Orlando, FL, has delivered an Advanced Disaster Management Simulator (ADMS(TM)) system to Montgomery Fire Rescue, in Montgomery, Alabama. The ADMS system was purchased with funding awarded through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).

The ADMS-COMMAND system will be used to train Incident Command skills to members of the Montgomery Fire Department.

ADMS provides an immersive simulation training environment and will allow for training in many different scenarios, including structural fires, vehicle and aircraft accidents, hazardous material spills, active shooter events, and flooding and other natural disasters where rescue is involved. The system features ETC’s Signature Simulation Technology including the Scene Builder, which allows the user to import custom sounds, images, and videos into the simulation, providing more flexibility with scenario generation.

About ADMS

ADMS(TM) is a high-fidelity Virtual Reality Simulation Training Platform that comprises multiple products including Incident Command training from technical to strategic level (ADMS-Command), emergency response and force protection specific to a military environment (ADMS-Airbase), firefighting techniques and tactics (ADMS-Fire), driver training and vehicle operation (ADMS-ARFF and ADMS-Drive) and police operations, crowd management and riot control (ADMS-Police). ETC’s signature True Simulation Technology blends physics-based simulation, embedded artificial intelligence, accurate animations, photo-realistic graphics, ambient sounds, vehicle controls, and motion platforms to totally immerse trainees in the exercise. ADMS enables first responders and emergency managers to prepare at all levels of response in a safe, economical and environmentally-conscious way.

About ETC Simulation

ETC Simulation (www.ETCsimulation.com), located in Orlando, FL, specializes in virtual reality emergency response and disaster management training systems. Their hallmark product, ADMS(TM), is a proven tool for training emergency management personnel at all levels, with more than one million successful training hours completed globally.

About ETC

ETC (OTC Pink: ETCC) designs, manufactures and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. These products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing products and hyperbaric chambers and other products and services that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “future”, “predict”, “potential”, “intend”, or “continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.