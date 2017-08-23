Helsinki, Finland, 2017-08-23 17:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|Etteplan Oyj
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|23.8.2017
|Etteplan OYJ: SHARE REPURCHASE 23.8.2017
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|23.8.2017
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ETTE
|Amount
|1 500
|Shares
|Average price/share
|8.4767
|EUR
|Total cost
|12 715.05
|EUR
|Etteplan Oyj now holds a total of 60 503 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 23.8.2017
|On behalf of Etteplan Oyj
|Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Julius Summanen
|For more information, please contact:
|Juha Näkki, President and CEO
|tel. +358 400 606 372
|Outi Torniainen, SVP, Communications and Marketing
|tel. +358 40 512 1375
|www.etteplan.com
