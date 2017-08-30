Helsinki, Finland, 2017-08-30 17:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|Etteplan Oyj
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|30.8.2017
|Etteplan OYJ: SHARE REPURCHASE 30.8.2017
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|30.8.2017
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ETTE
|Amount
|1 000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|8,5009
|EUR
|Total cost
|8 500,90
|EUR
|Etteplan Oyj now holds a total of 65 103 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 30.8.2017
|On behalf of Etteplan Oyj
|Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Julius Summanen
|For more information, please contact:
|Juha Näkki, President and CEO
|tel. +358 400 606 372
|Outi Torniainen, SVP, Communications and Marketing
|tel. +358 40 512 1375
|www.etteplan.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- JCDecaux OneWorld opens a new office in Munich and appoints Henning Heckel as International Client Services Director for the Germany / Austria / Switzerland region - August 30, 2017
- Derivatives – New Strikes Stock Products 173/17 - August 30, 2017
- Pinnacle Awarded Management of Views at Harbortown - August 30, 2017