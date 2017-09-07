EULER HERMES GROUP : Disclosure of voting rights as at August 31, 2017

EULER HERMES GROUP

Société anonyme à Directoire et Conseil de Surveillance

with a share capital of 13 645 323.20 euros

Registered office: 1 place des Saisons, 92048 Paris-La-Défense cedex, France

RCS Nanterre 552 040 594

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital

as at August 31st 2017

Pursuant to articles L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and 223-16 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ general regulations

Total number of shares Theoretical number of voting rights (1) Number of real voting rights (2) 42 641 635 42 641 635 42 011 946

(1) including own shares

(2) excluding own shares

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1b1c291-0b36-45ea-af95-595b38c4d070