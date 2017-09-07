EULER HERMES GROUP : Disclosure of voting rights as at August 31, 2017

EULER HERMES GROUP
Société anonyme à Directoire et Conseil de Surveillance
with a share capital of 13 645 323.20 euros
Registered office: 1 place des Saisons, 92048 Paris-La-Défense cedex, France
RCS Nanterre 552 040 594
Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital
as at August 31st 2017
Pursuant to articles L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and 223-16 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ general regulations
|Total number of shares
|Theoretical number of voting rights (1)
|Number of real voting rights (2)
|
42 641 635
|
42 641 635
|
42 011 946
(1) including own shares
(2) excluding own shares
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1b1c291-0b36-45ea-af95-595b38c4d070
