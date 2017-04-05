Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market worth over $1.85bn by 2022: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Ocean View, Delaware, April 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The research report “Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Size By Application (Cement, Power, Food, Metals, Pharmaceuticals), By Product (Dust Collectors, HEPA Filters, Mist Collectors, Baghouse Filters, Cartridge Collectors & Filters), By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Sweden, Spain, Poland), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2015 – 2022” by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market size is set to exceed USD 1.85 billion by 2022.

Driven by stringent safety and health regulations such as the Euro VI associated with the emission limits of the vehicle the Europe industrial air filtration market is anticipated to grow over the forecast timeline. The sectoral directive with IPPC (Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control) has setup the emission limit standards for large combustion plants to reduce air pollution.

The formulation of EN 779:2011, a standard for specific air filters which is expected to eliminate filter performance issues may provide attractive growth prospects. For instance, advanced air filters based on this standard may reduce the utilization of electrostatic synthetic filters that discharge quickly within few weeks of its procedures, and their capability to filter depreciates considerably over time. European government guidelines to curb the emission of greenhouse gases and minimize water and soil pollution and the development of manufacturing industries is anticipated to propel the Europe industrial air filtration market.

Industrial procedures comprise complex operations and use a large number of chemical compounds, which are highly toxic in nature. The usage of such hazardous substances results in particulates, gases, mists, and vapors at the workplace that hampers the health of the workforce. Such safety concerns have led to increasing adoption of the advanced solutions driving the Europe air filtration market size. This equipment supports energy management by minimizing the energy consumption levels. In addition, it removes different air-borne contaminants at multiple production levels coupled with its capability to eliminate oil vapor, odors, and dust particles which is projected to boost Europe industrial air filtration market size.

Dust collectors are set to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5% from 2012 to 2022, owing to the benefits offered by them such as low-operating cost, minimal maintenance requirements and enhances worker health & safety. Mist collectors market growth can be accredited to its capability to eliminate coolant and oil mist, steam and fume from food & beverage manufacturing procedures. HEPA filter accounted for the highest industry share in 2015 and is expected to reach over USD 450 million by 2022 due to its extremely efficient collection volume of submicron particulate matter.

Food & beverage industry is forecast grow at a CAGR of over 8% over the next eight years. This growth is attributed to the rising concerns regarding the cross contamination, sanitary regulations, and food handling regulations. Italy is likely to reach over USD 320 million by 2022 due to the booming pharmaceutical industries in the region. Moreover, rising research and development activities in the region to provide long lasting and cost-effective products will propel the Europe market growth.

Germany held the highest share of the Europe industrial air filtration market in 2015 and it is estimated to exhibit substantial growth rate owing to the rising number of metal processing and food & beverages industry over the forecast timeline. Moreover, players operating in the country are focusing on cutting-down the manufacturing costs instigating the high demand across the region.

Europe industrial air filtration market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in tons & revenue in USD million from 2012 to 2022 , for the following segments:

Industrial Air Filtration Market in Europe By product

Dust collectors

Mist collectors

HEPA filters

CCF

Baghouse filters

Industrial Air Filtration Market in Europe By Application

Cement

Food

Metals

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following :

Europe Italy Germany UK France Turkey Sweden Spain Poland



