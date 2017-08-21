Breaking News
Everbrook Academy STEAM-Focused Preschool Debuts in Arlington

Arlington, Va, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s full STEAM ahead at Everbrook Academy, an all-new 21 st century preschool in
Crystal City, where classes begin this fall for the leaders of tomorrow. Emphasizing hands-on learning in STEAM –
science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics – Everbrook Academy connects academic skills to practical
application, bringing concepts to life in ways that are meaningful for children. The newest offering in early education
leader Learning Care Group’s family of schools, Everbrook Academy builds on the company’s half-century of experience
in inspiring children to love learning.
Parents and children alike are invited for the Grand Opening Celebration at Everbrook Academy in Crystal City on
Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Families can tour the state-of- the-art facility, learn about the program
offerings, meet the teachers and enjoy STEAM activities, a petting zoo, face painting, refreshments and more.

                                              GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION
                                              Everbrook Academy – Crystal City
                                              Saturday, Aug. 26: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
                                       201 12 th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
                                     (571) 344-3589; www.everbrookacademy.com

Ready for School, Ready for Life
Everbrook Academy brings the world into every classroom, encouraging children to think about what they’re learning
and explore concepts in a fun and holistic way. It nurtures children’s critical thinking, communication, creativity and
collaboration – four essential elements that will be integral in shaping their future.
“Our leading-edge new program at Everbrook Academy will prepare our next-generation leaders and innovators
academically, physically and socially for future success, while introducing them to an ever changing, technology driven
world,” said Barbara Beck, CEO, Learning Care Group.
The program at Everbrook Academy combines passionate, credentialed teachers, a research-driven curriculum and
personalized learning experiences. Each classroom provides a stimulating environment with STEAM-inspired technology,
tools and toys. Supported by Learning Care Group’s exclusive School Readiness Pathway, the proprietary curriculum is
designed to address the specific needs of children based on age and individual pace of development, starting in infancy.
At the heart of Everbrook Academy is the Brook, a community activity room that provides an inviting gathering spot for
children of all ages. It features cozy reading nooks with books, an interactive virtual playground with fun and educational
collaborative games, a performance stage, and STEAM zones. Here, children can construct robots, design and build
structures, try their hand at composing music, solve puzzles, learn about codes, and more.
“At Everbrook Academy, we’re uniquely and intentionally planning individualized learning experiences for real children,
in real time, readying them for a society that is increasingly dependent on STEAM skills,” said Dr. Susan Canizares, Chief
Academic Officer, Learning Care Group. “Parents will have a personalized, custom experience for their children at
Everbrook which they are unlikely to find anywhere else.”
Everbrook Academy schools will be available to families in select markets nationwide. Program offerings at the Crystal
City location include classes for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information, please visit:
www.everbrookacademy.com . Check out the Everbrook Academy program in action: https://youtu.be/OIpCG5j2HLU        

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/981ea92e-e74e-4c5a-bb08-424d0d506902

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90d39cfa-664e-4101-9bdb-9e3f0a365533

CONTACT: Lydia Cisaruk
Everbrook Academy
248-697-9140
[email protected]
