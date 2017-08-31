Evine Expands on the Success of Beekman 1802 with the Exclusive Launch of Beekman 1802 Happy Place Cleaning Products

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evine Live Inc. (“Evine”) (NASDAQ:EVLV), a multiplatform video commerce company (evine.com), today announced that Beekman 1802 Happy Place will debut its farm-to-home cleaning line on September 3 and 4. Expanding on the success of Beekman 1802 bath and body line at Evine, the new collection will feature cleaning items made from plant-based ingredients and goat’s milk. Formulated and bottled in the U.S., Beekman 1802 Happy Place products are designed to provide safer and more natural options to cleaning.

“Josh and Brent take their role as a good neighbor to heart and care about helping others create healthier homes,” said Bob Rosenblatt, Chief Executive Officer at Evine. “Beekman 1802 bath and body is one of our most popular brands at Evine and one that our customers absolutely love. I’m excited they are expanding their lifestyle brand at Evine and bringing to our customers cleaning products to help them tackle household chores in a more natural way.”

“Our society has become accustomed to using chemical-heavy cleaners, so we decided to create a unique line that would make doing everyday chores safer by using eco-friendly ingredients free of unnecessary elements,” said Josh Kilmer-Purcell, co-owner of Beekman 1802. “We passionately believe that cleaning more naturally makes your home a happy place. We cannot wait for our neighbors at Evine to experience first-hand these healthy, all-natural cleaners made with goat’s milk and farm-fresh botanicals.”

Beekman 1802 Happy Place will debut on Evine September 3 at 11:00pm ET and September 4 at 2:00am ET, 7:00am ET and 10:00am ET. The collection will feature exclusive products including laundry soap made with goat’s milk, dryer balls, goat’s milk stain sticks, multi-surface cleaning concentrate and a Happy Place door mat. Each item will be lightly scented with sweetgrass, a best-selling fragrance within the Beekman 1802 bath and body line and known for its crisp, soft smell and ability to bring forth positive energy.

Viewers are invited to watch the premiere via cable and satellite, mobile apps and live streaming online at www.evine.com. Evine airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channels 134 and 228, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation’s top cable providers. Find Evine in your area: bit.ly/1CNa450.

For more information on Beekman 1802 Happy Place, visit www.evine.com/HappyPlace. For more information on Evine, visit www.evine.com.

About Evine

Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform video commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million cable and satellite television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience 24 hours a day.

About Beekman 1802 Happy Place

Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge, former New York professionals, founded Beekman 1802 after leaving the Big Apple to purchase the 19th century Beekman family farm. After experiencing large success in the bath and body industry, Josh and Brent decided to launch a natural cleaning line, Happy Place. These revolutionary products are made from simple ingredients and have come out on top when tested against industry leaders.