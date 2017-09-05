Evolving Gold Announces Stock Options

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE:EVG) (FSE:EV7) (OTCB:EVOGF) (the “Company”) announced that it has granted 225,000 incentive stock options. The options have an exercise price of $0.20 per share, and a term of five years.

The options have been granted in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

EVOLVING GOLD CORP.

“Robert N. Horsley”

Director

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions.  Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).
                           

CONTACT: FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations: 
Tel: 604.685.6375
TF:  866.604.3864
